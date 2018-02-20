Image credit: Twitter/@MattJ777

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

In what could not be a more Canadian Olympic moment, a rather curious moose was snapped enjoying some Olympic coverage on the CBC.

Matt Duncombe‏ shared the photo on Twitter yesterday of the “friendly neighbourhood moose” peeking in his deck window in Calgary, trying to stay up to date on the Olympic bobsled action.

Related: Canada wins gold in bobsleigh

He wrote “@CBCOlympics Your coverage is attracting a diverse audience. #MooseareCanadianstoo”

The photo has received more than 2,900 retweets, 8,900 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Uh excuse me…did Virtue and Moir skate yet?” said Lisa MacColl in response.

“Doesn’t get more Canadian than that! #TeamCanada #TeamMoose,” added Virginia Gaffney.

Related: Traffic-sign abiding Fernie deer caught on tape

Related: SUV races moose along Similkameen roadway

Related: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe’s Olympic gold

Just Posted

Sun expected to shine over Williams Lake as ice fog lifts

Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday

B.C. freestyle skier wins gold

Cassie Sharpe of Comox shines in the halfpipe

Hazy start to the day on South Lakeside

Open burning creates smokey haze over part of lakecity

Cold temperatures, bright skies in store for Cariboo this week

Wind and cold increase risk of frostbite Monday and Tuesday

Teskey, Freeman rinks sweep to bonspiel titles

Ten men’s teams and six women’s teams were in action throughout the weekend.

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics

Aboriginal employees sought by health authority

Interior Health sets goal to add 1,200 Aboriginal employees to workforce by 2025

B.C. drunk driver unknowingly drags snowmobiles along highway

North District RCMP stopped a driver Sunday near Prince George whose two sleds had fallen off a flat deck trailer and were being dragged along behind his truck.

Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe’s Olympic gold

From Prime Minister Trudeau to Ryan Reynolds, congratulations abound

Most Read

  • Canada reacts to Cassie Sharpe’s Olympic gold

    From Prime Minister Trudeau to Ryan Reynolds, congratulations abound

  • Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

    A Calgary man shares a truly Canadian moment on Twitter of a Moose enjoying the Olympics