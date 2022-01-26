Senior biologist Allan Jan holds Methuselah, a 4-foot-long, 40-pound Australian lungfish that was brought to the California Academy of Sciences in 1938 from Australia, in its tank in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Senior biologist Allan Jan holds Methuselah, a 4-foot-long, 40-pound Australian lungfish that was brought to the California Academy of Sciences in 1938 from Australia, in its tank in San Francisco, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

1.2-metre Australian lungfish was brought to the San Francisco museum in 1938 from Australia.

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world.

In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at the California Academy of Sciences believe it is about 90 years old, with no known living peers.

Methuselah is a 4-foot-long (1.2-meter), 40-pound (18.1-kilogram) Australian lungfish that was brought to the San Francisco museum in 1938 from Australia.

A primitive species with lungs and gills, Australian lungfish are believed to be the evolutionary link between fish and amphibians.

No stranger to publicity, Methuselah’s first appearance in the San Francisco Chronicle was in 1947: “These strange creatures — with green scales looking like fresh artichoke leaves — are known to scientists as a possible ‘missing link’ between terrestrial and aquatic animals.”

Until a few years ago, the oldest Australian lungfish was at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. But that fish, named Granddad, died in 2017 at the age of 95.

“By default, Methuselah is the oldest,” said Allan Jan, senior biologist at the Academy and the fish’s keeper. Methuselah’s caretakers believe the fish is female, although it’s difficult to determine the species’ sex without a risky blood draw. The Academy plans to send a tiny sample of her fin to researchers in Australia, who will try to confirm the sex and figure out the fish’s exact age.

Jan says Methuselah likes getting rubbed on her back and belly and has a “mellow” personality.

“I tell my volunteers, pretend she’s an underwater puppy, very mellow, gentle, but of course if she gets spooked she will have sudden bouts of energy. But for the most part she’s just calm,” Jan said. Methuselah has developed a taste for seasonal figs.

“She’s a little picky and only likes figs when they are fresh and in season. She won’t eat them when they’re frozen,” said Jeanette Peach, spokeswoman for the California Academy of Sciences.

The Academy has two other Australian lungfish that are younger, both believed to be in their 40s or 50s, Jan said.

The Australian lungfish is now a threatened species and can no longer be exported from Australian waters so biologists at the Academy say it’s unlikely they’ll get a replacement once Methuselah passes away.

“We just give her the best possible care we can provide, and hopefully she thrives,” Jan said.

—Haven Daley, The Associated Press

RELATED: Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

FishScience

Previous story
New space telescope reaches final stop million miles out

Just Posted

Flags are flying at half-mast outside Williams Lake city hall including a Sécwépemc flag in acknowledgement of the announcement by Williams Lake First Nation Tuesday, Jan. 25 regarding 93 possible human burials at the former site of St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake flags flying at half-mast in honour of St. Joseph’s Mission findings

Roses and sage were placed into the sacred fires as offerings at the Tsilhqot’in National Government South Lakeside office in Williams Lake after the announcement by WLFN of the preliminary findings of the St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School Investigation Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘93 is our number’: WLFN reveals St. Joseph’s Mission preliminary findings

Police seek the public’s help in finding Natalie Niksic, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 19. (Submitted photo).
Police seek helping in finding missing woman

Williams Lake First Nation will reveal the preliminary results of the geophysical investigation of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School site on Tuesday, Jan. 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
WLFN chief prepares for former residential school investigation announcement