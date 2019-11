A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADAIN PRESS)

A ticket sold in the Vancouver area has matched all seven drawn Lotto Max numbers to win the $10 million jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 10, 20, 24, 25, 32, 39, 46 and bonus 15.

A single ticket bought somewhere in western Canada also claimed $167,000.

There was no winner for the $500,000 extra draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Nov. 5 is expected to also be $10 million.

