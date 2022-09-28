Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.

Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

Island of the Sea Wolves is set for release on Oct. 11

A Canadian actor and comedian is lending his voice to a Netflix nature documentary series focused on Vancouver Island, set to be released in October.

Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on the Island, ocean life, bald eagles and sea wolves.

Season one is set for release on Oct. 11, and is directed by Jeff and Chelsea Turner of River Road Films, a Vancouver-based production company that specializes in natural history documentaries.

Jeff Turner has created more than 40 natural history documentaries for BBC, CBC, PBS, Discover Channel and National Geographic. He’s also worked as a producer, director and cinematographer on the BBC series, Planet Earth, and produced, wrote and shot the IMAX feature film, The Great Bear Rainforest.

Chelsea Turner, the daughter of River Road Films co-founders Jeff and Susan Turner, has also worked as a film producer and director, creating natural history stories.

Island of the Sea Wolves features sweeping photography of some of the Island’s iconic locations and species including bears, bald eagles, Vancouver Island Marmots, sea otters and sea wolves.

“This is life on the edge; it’s life on Vancouver Island,” Arnett notes.

Click here to view the trailer for the documentary: https://www.netflix.com/ca/title/81341781


