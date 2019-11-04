Kade Foster, 11, threw a Toronto Maple Leaf themed birthday party, but none of his friends showed up. (Jason Foster)

Leafs fan, 11, gets massive Twitter response to disappointing birthday

None of Kade Foster’s friends showed up to his birthday, his dad said

Some high-profile athletes are rallying around a young Toronto Maple Leafs fan after the boy’s dad tweeted that the 11-year-old had a disappointing birthday.

Leafs forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares are among those sending birthday wishes to Kade Foster in response to a viral tweet from his father, Jason Foster of Corner Brook, N.L.

Foster wrote that none of Kade’s friends showed up to the Saturday night party.

“That hurt. I’m asking my Twitter friends to show him some love today. If you have a minute, please send him a birthday wish,” he wrote, tagging Marner and Tavares.

A photo linked to the tweet shows Kade in a Maple Leafs T-shirt, a Leafs birthday cake in front of him.

“Wanted to wish my friend Kade a Happy 11th Birthday! Your friends from the Maple Leafs have a surprise gift coming your way!” Marner tweeted in response.

Tavares added that he was “looking forward to celebrating” with Kade.

By Sunday evening, Foster’s post had been shared more than 10,000 times and garnered at least 25,000 responses, including messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and actor Ben Stiller — who specified that he doesn’t play hockey.

Lance McCullers Jr., a pitcher for the Houston Astros, also sent birthday wishes to Kade and offered to meet up with him in Toronto after the team plays there in May — but only if Kade wants.

Foster tweeted his thanks several hours after his initial message went out.

“We can’t comprehend what has happened today. Kade and the rest of us are just amazed,” he wrote. “To everyone who sent Kade a message — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Just Posted

New Royal Purple Playbox installed at Kiwanis Park

Youth playing in Kiwanis Park will have a few more tools, toys and sporting equipment to play with

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite looks to captivate fans in lakecity

Tour will be headlined by former WWE and WCW star Juventud Guerrera

RANCH MUSINGS: Agriculture Days – or is it Daze?

On Oct. 29, a few days ago, I attended part of the event

FOREST INK: Canada spared from many impacts due to population explosion

Living in Canada it is hard for us to realize the impact humans have had on the world’s forests

Christmas Wish Breakfast set for Dec. 11

This breakfast is a great way for our community to give to local children in need during the holiday

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Tyrel William Scott offered Cody Cardiff a cigarette, then stabbed him twice

Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists

Statistics suggest Indigenous and female inmates are most at risk

UPDATE: One arrested in fatal early morning Kamloops crash

Motorists asked to avoid 1st Avenue as investigation continues

Compliments fresh-cut vegetables recalled due to possible Listeria

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products

Oil would still be landlocked under ‘Wexit,’ experts say

B.C, or Canada, could still stand in the way of exporting oil to the coast

B.C. VIEWS: Is your community ready for the dementia wave?

Experts warn that the number of people living with dementia could nearly double in the next decade

Pettersson scores 2 as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Sharks

Demko has 24 saves for Vancouver

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Most Read