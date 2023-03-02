Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Boris, Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday

Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

