Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming – through the Skokomish River and even through flooded streets – as they head upstream to spawn.

According to social media posts by locals in the area, salmon have used flooded rural highways this time of year many times – but each time it’s nothing short of comical.

Dani Sawyer called it a “salmon crosswalk” in a video posted to Facebook, which has been viewed more than 94,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Just Posted

Environment Canada’s automated weather update telephone service used heavily

Around 25 million calls come into the service monthly across Canada

Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

The accused is scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Nov. 7

UTV stolen from local business located

That’s following an extensive search, and after numerous tips from the public helped in its location

Free fire mitigation offered for seniors

United Way helping to FireSmart Cariboo homes

Web poll: Will you be attending a Remembrance Day ceremony?

Take our online poll

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

B.C First Nation declares state of emergency over drastic water shortage

“We need to be there in their time of need.”

Democrats come on strong in House races, but Republicans make Senate inroads

Projections showed the Democrats poised to turn as many as 35 seats, even as their aspirations of an even more impressive breakthrough gradually faded away.

Clement had “terrible lapse of judgment” but remains in caucus: Scheer

Clement sent out a statment Tuesday evening saying the recipient attempted to extort him, threatening to release the photos if he didn’t pay.

Cargo plane goes off runway in Halifax, sending four crew to hospital

The airport activated its emergency operations centre and suspended all flights

Canadian Marc Dos Santos gets Vancouver Whitecaps coaching job

The club announced Wednesday that the Montreal native has been hired as the team’s new head coach.

Parole hearing scheduled today for drunk driver who killed 3 kids

Marco Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to four counts of impaired driving

Larkin’s shootout winner lifts Wings past Canucks 3-2

Rookie sensation Elias Pettersson scores 10th for Vancouver

UPDATED: Bomb threat at B.C. courthouse

Courthouse evacuated while police cleared the building with K9 unit

Most Read