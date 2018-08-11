How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

You can’t take it with you when you die, so how much money should you leave behind?

Not everyone has money to pass along in their will, but retirement adviser Willis Langford says it’s good to leave at least enough for your funeral costs.

According to the BC Funerals Association, a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years.

According to the Public Guardian and Trustee of British Columbia, the personal representative named in a will has the first priority in arranging the funeral of a loved on, followed by the deceased person’s spouse.

Next are adult children, adult grandchildren, parents, adult siblings, adult nieces and nephews, then other closest next of kin.

Depending on the cause of death and other factors, British Columbians have access to nine different death benefits and financial assistance programs.

With files from The Canadian Press

Most Read