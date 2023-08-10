Hot dog champ Chestnut downs 304 mini doughnuts in 8 minutes

Hot dog champ Chestnut smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex this weekend. (The Canadian Press)

A competitive eater famous for his wins at Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in New York has smashed his own record for eating mini doughnuts at Regina’s Queen City Ex.

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut devoured 304 of the deep-fried delights in just eight minutes on Friday evening, surpassing his record of 255 set at the Ex last year.

The event was a fundraiser for the Regina Food Bank, where local competitors raised money in order to challenge Chestnut.

This year’s event raised $72,203.

Chestnut, a native of Westfield, Indiana, notched his 16th title at the annual New York hot dog event last month, downing 62 in 10 minutes.

According to the Queen City Ex and the Regina Food Bank, he holds 55 world records across 55 competitive eating disciplines.

