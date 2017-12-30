Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Motorists stopped on the Coquihalla Highway due to avalanche control were treated to a game of shinny that broke out in the right hand lane while the players waited for traffic to start flowing again.

A fellow motorist snapped a photo showing off the long line of cars as well as the beautiful scenery and posted it to twitter.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

Outdoor ice rink taking shape

Downtown rink to be ready for Rogers Hometown Hockey

Thee Mc Nick Classic takes to the ice Saturday

The annual hockey tournament in Nicholas Paul’s memory will be held in Esket on Dec. 30.

DriveBC issues travel advisory for Highway 5 and Highway 97C

Heavy snowfall, producing limited visibility at times is expected through to Saturday, Dec. 30.

March: New $7.1 million fire centre opens

A look back at some of our stories from March, 2017

August: Plateau wildfire largest in B.C. history, Hanceville-Riske Creek third largest

A look back at some of our stories from August, 2017

Reporters reflect on the 2017 wildfire season

Those who covered some of the most intense fires of the year also lived in the middle of them

Hockey on the highway

A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway

Canada loses to U.S. in shootout at World Juniors outdoor game

Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games

Grit, drive and commitment: B.C.’s most inspirational sports stories of 2017

Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all

Winter feeding best left to wildlife experts

B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep

Car involved in fatal highway accident only had two snow tires: police

Subaru Impreza with two summer tires collided with a van, shutting down Highway 3 for hours: police

Homeless, hurt and harassed

A B.C. city’s most vulnerable speak out about violence and theft on the streets

American Indigenous man has right to hunt in Canada

B.C. court rules Richard Desautel has right to hunt in Canada

Benjamin and Olivia 2017’s top baby names so far in B.C.

The race is almost over for the top baby names in 2017

Most Read

  • Hockey on the highway

    A game of shinny breaks out on the packed snow of the Coquihalla Highway