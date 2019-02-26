(Black Press Media files)

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

When’s the last time you got a raise?

Figures released Tuesday by Statistics Canada show it may have been in 2017, when median after-tax incomes across the country rose by 3.3 per cent to $59,800, after being stagnant for two years.

Of all provinces, B.C. had the biggest hike in after-tax income, with a 7.6 per cent increase from $57,700 in 2016 t0 $62,100 2017.

The agency attributed the increase to a mix of higher wages along with a bump in child benefit amounts brought in by the federal Liberals.

READ MORE: Can the Liberals take all the credit for economic and jobs gains?

Wages themselves rose by 2.7 percent from 2016 to $92,400 in 2017.

The slight hike in income was matched by a drop in the number of Canadians living below the poverty line.

That number fell from 10.6 per cent in in 2016 to 9.5 per cent, or 3.4 million Canadians, in 2017.

Single-parent families saw the biggest decrease in poverty in 2017, with a drop from 29.2 per cent to 22.7 per cent.

The agency said drop was a continuation of a five year trend, and was linked to increases in child benefits amounts.

READ MORE: Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year, says report

READ MORE: Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago, says poll

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Just Posted

Deep freeze to continue into the weekend for the Cariboo Chilcotin

Temperatures well below average for this time of year

Blue Fins swimmers impress at Age Group Provincials

Knox, however, took the spotlight for the Fins during the weekend

Resolution possible for Tl’etinqox totem pole gift: WLIB says

WLIB Chief Willie Sellars responds to Tl’etinqox Chief Alphonse

Former T-wolves, provincial champs, return with ‘Caps to play in lakecity this weekend

A quintet of former Williams Lake hockey standouts will be in action in the lakecity this weekend

Mining association bonspiel to support Heavy Metal Rocks training program

Canadian Institute of Mining Northern BC chair said the bonspiel is open to everyone

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

Menu will feature old classic and new options

Special Olympics BC Winter Games a success

Top performers from the SOBC Games in Vernon qualified for spots on Team BC, members to be announced.

NDP leader Singh promises action on affordable housing after winning byelection

Leader will now have a seat in parliament

Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bomb

Organizers say Grande will be a headliner at the Manchester Pride Live event on Aug. 25

Most Read