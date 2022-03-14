Snohomish Pie Company serves this apple berry crumble pie and others on Pi Day. (File photo courtesy of Kaley Nigg)

Snohomish Pie Company serves this apple berry crumble pie and others on Pi Day. (File photo courtesy of Kaley Nigg)

Happy Pi Day, celebrate with pie

For many, the best way to celebrate is with its homonym

Happy Pi Day – where mathematicians and foodies unite and celebrate the beautifully irrational number of pi and enjoy a slice of the edible kind.

Pi (π) was first used 4,000 years ago by the ancient Babylonians. Now, studies surrounding the number begin in middle school.

Pi – frequently rounded down to 3.14 – is the ratio of a circle’s circumference compared to its diameter; the distance around the outside of a circle is approximately 3.14 times its width. It has been calculated to more than a trillion digits beyond its decimal point – which would if spoken aloud, take hundreds of years to recite.

READ ALSO: Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 13 to 19

In the Greek alphabet, pi is the 16th letter (right after omicron).

Today is also Albert Einstein’s birthday and marks the anniversary of the death of Stephen Hawking (2018).

For many, the best way to celebrate the never-ending decimal is by eating its homonym. And coincidence or not, 3.14 mirrored or backwards looks like ‘pie.’

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
QUIZ: A time for peace

Just Posted

Williams Lake RCMP. (RCMP logo)
Two people die after snowmobile crash on outskirts of Williams Lake

Bella Coola RCMP detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Human remains found in Bella Coola estuary connected to 2021 fatal guided fishing boat incident

The Langley RCMP issued a missing person notification on March 14, 2022, for Brett Houde of Williams Lake who was last seen in Langley March 9, 2022. (Langley RCMP photo)
Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

Isaac Bedford proudly holds up some targets after he shot his national championship-winning score in Quesnel. (Dale Chaplow photo)
Cariboo teen archer becomes Canadian champion