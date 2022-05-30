DJ Shub poses for a photograph at the media wall after winning contemporary Indigenous artist of the year during the 2022 Juno Awards Broadcast at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth scheduled

Large-scale Canada Day celebrations will return to the national capital July 1, with most of the action taking place in a park just west of Parliament Hill.

Daytime and evening shows are scheduled for LeBreton Flats Park, capped off by a dazzling fireworks display.

Canadian Heritage says the extensive renovations to Parliament Hill’s Centre Block prompted the move away from the usual site of Canada Day festivities.

The celebrations will feature a lineup of musicians, including Juno Award winners Charlotte Cardin, Chantal Kreviazuk, DJ Shub and Walk Off the Earth.

Shub, a Mohawk DJ and music producer dubbed the godfather of powwow step, is one of a number of Indigenous artists set to appear at the celebrations.

Various activities are also slated for Place des festivals Zibi, just across the Ottawa River in Gatineau, Que.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

RELATED: PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day

Canada Day

Previous story
Victoria deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report

Just Posted

WildSafeBC is sharing the results of a survey it did with locals about bears in the Bella Coola Valley. (WildSafe BC photo)
70 % of residents don’t report bears to COS in Bella Coola: Survey

Volunteers hand out ice cream by donation to help raise funds and awareness prior to the Move to Cure ALS fundraising event. The volunteers were gathering pledges and donations at the Farmers Market on May 27. The Move to Cure ALS event will take place in Boitanio Park on June 4. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Ice cream to move you towards Move to Cure ALS

100 Mile RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman, 20, arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

Jacinta D’Andrea is inviting everyone to participate in Go By Bike Week, May 30 to June 5. She said it’s an opportunity to make a difference in Williams Lake’s air quality, get some exercise and just have fun. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Park the car and use active transportation instead