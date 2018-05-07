(Pixabay)

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

About half of Canadians don’t believe it’s necessary to get married, a new poll suggests.

Fifty-three per cent of us don’t feel marriage is any more of a commitment than a common-law relationship, according to a surrvey released by the Angus Reid Institute on Monday. Forty-nine per cent no longer believe marriage is particularly relevant.

Younger people are more likely to dismiss marriage’s relevance, the poll goes on to suggest, while just over half of seniors believe marriage continues to be important.

Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians think civil unions should be treated the same as marriages when it comes to taxes and separating assets post-divorce.

Adding kids to the picture didn’t make much of a difference, with 56 per cent saying children still weren’t key to getting married.

But for those who did still want to tie the knot, nearly 80 per cent believed it was at least somewhat important to live together beforehand.

Millennials were more skeptical of marriage, with 60 per cent of women in that demographic agreeing marriage isn’t overly relevant while 60 per cent of men flat out thought marriage wasn’t necessary.

Only 33 per cent of Canadians surveyed said society would be better off if people made marriage and children a priority, making them much less traditional than their neighbours down south.

A 2014 Pew Research poll suggests 46 per cent of Americans believe marriage and children should remain top priorities.

Similar splits were seen across the Canadian political spectrum: 48 per cent of Conservative voters thought getting hitched and having kids should be a priority, compared to less than 30 per cent of NDP and Liberal voters.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people
Next story
VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Just Posted

Three suspects remain in custody after stolen truck was apprehended Friday

RCMP are asking if anyone has video footage of the arrest of the three suspects

RCMP asking assistance locating man wanted on warrants

It is believed Wade Lisk is living in the Williams Lake or Quesnel area

North District RCMP to present long service awards Tuesday in Prince George

Staff Sgt. Troy Durand to receive 25-year-service award

Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner

Bears out and about in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Green grass entices animals out after long winter

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

‘It’s not on’ distracted driver defence fails to sway B.C. judge

Man ticketed for using an electronic device while driving, despite it not being in use.

Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

B.C. has asked province’s top court to affirm its right to protect itself from spill threat

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

Read up on one of Russia’s 11 host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14

Death row Canadian’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

Flooding closes Highway 8 near Merritt

Water has rushed over the 10-mile bridge near Merritt

B.C. urges Ottawa to help paper mills fight tariff

Premier John Horgan calls on Washington, Oregon governors for support

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Whistler skier narrowly avoids mama bear and cubs

    Jamie Stein didn’t realize he was skiing right between the family

  • First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

    Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important