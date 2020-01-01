Kelsey and Brian McCune welcomed their baby girl 6:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at Kelowna General Hospital. (Interior Health)

First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The baby girl was born at 6:02 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital

The first baby born under the Interior Health Authority in 2020 arrived at Kelowna General Hospital.

The baby girl is 5 pounds 3 ounces and came into the world at 6:02 a.m. to Kelsey and Brian McCune of Kelowna.

B.C.’s first baby of the new decade was born at 12:01 a.m. in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital.

