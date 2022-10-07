Canadian Blood Services hopes residents will give the gift of blood this Thanksgiving season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian Blood Services hopes residents will give the gift of blood this Thanksgiving season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Feeling thankful? Canadian Blood Services suggests giving a piece of yourself this Thanksgiving

Get the GiveBlood app or book an appointment online at blood.ca

Canadian Blood Services finds Thanksgiving, like most long weekends, a challenging time to collect as people go away and get busy with family and other activities.

The agency collects blood, plasma and platelets at 36 permanent sites and more than 14,000 donor clinics across the country each year, and holidays are among the variables that impact blood product inventory, alongside weather and tragic events.

Also dubbed Canada’s Lifeline, the agency reported a strong response to a critical blood shortage last spring, and is stronger today thanks to donors who helped restore the low reserve.

READ ALSO: Making memories takes top priority for Victoria family whose youngest has cancer

But the need is constant for blood, platelets, and plasma donors, the agency said in a statement.

Donations matter, and have a ripple effect that helps someone be there for family, give back to the community, and improve the lives of others.

Half of all Canadians will either need blood or know someone who will need blood at some point in their lives, the organization’s statistics show. Cancer patients, accident victims, and people with rare, life-threatening, chronic, and genetic conditions rely on blood, platelets, and plasma donations.

Book an appointment online at blood.ca on the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283).

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

blood donor

Previous story
Dustan the German shepherd captured in Fraser Valley cornfield after weeks on the run
Next story
Victoria reclaims place among top spots to visit in annual Conde Nast readers’ choice awards

Just Posted

.
God’s Country: A haunting neo-western thriller to be screened in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department are on scene at a fire across the rail tracks and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake Friday morning, Oct. 7. (Photo submitted)
RCMP, firefighters respond to fire at camp across the train tracks in Williams Lake

Students learn where the tools go and how to hold them before beginning the process of stripping bikes at Cataline Elementary on Oct. 3, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
From “feral” to Forbes, Williams Lake’s bike recycling champion

Kinslee Shoults prepares to dismount with the help of Makenna Morey. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Horses, children on the spectrum make connections