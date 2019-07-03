Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users were upset on Wednesday as all three arms of Mark Zuckerberg’s social empire went down for most users.

Facebook users reported having trouble loading photos and videos, while Instagram users complained about not being able to load posts, stories or post comments. WhatsApp users reporter glitchy messaging.

In a statement, Facebook said they were “sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Users took to Twitter, their one remaining social media network, to show their outrage.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

Just Posted

EDITORIAL: Community builders make another successful Stampede

Hundreds of volunteers organized a packed July long weekend

Rustlers celebrate 40 years of Stampede Rugby Tournament

Camraderie, friendship, socializing, sportsmanship and competition were the overarching themes

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Sense of belonging draws young actress home

Jennifer McPhee is a well-known face around Williams Lake for her acting and dancing skills

Tsilhqot’in Nation stops Taseko Mines exploratory drilling

Peaceful protest camp went up Monday at junction of Highway 20 and Farwell Canyon Road west of Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP busy over Stampede rodeo weekend with 71 arrests

Drug and alcohol complaints made up more than half the calls for service

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

Most Read