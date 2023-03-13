Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Did you see the blue ribbons worn by many at the Oscars? Here’s what they mean

#WithRefugees ribbons Sunday sent a message supporting the right to seek safety

Small and subtle, the blue ribbons worn by many celebrities at the Oscars nonetheless had an important message: support refugees.

According to a statement from the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees cited by news outlets, donning the #WithRefugees ribbons Sunday “sends a powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Like other U.N. agencies, UNHCR has a long history of celebrity engagement — most famously, Angelina Jolie was the refugee agency’s lone special envoy until parting ways last year.

Best actress nominee Cate Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for UNHCR. But on Friday, U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric put in a plug for a goodwill ambassador from a different agency — the U.N. Development Programme. When asked whether he had a favorite for best picture, he demurred.

“No, but I do hope that the UNDP’s own goodwill ambassador Michelle Yeoh wins best actress, and we wish her all the best,” he said of the eventual winner.

RELATED: ‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

refugeeThe Oscars

Previous story
PODCAST: Richmond’s Troy Stecher, former Canuck

Just Posted

Jason and Pharis Romero of Horsefly, B.C. won a JUNO for Traditional Album of the Year. (Patrick King photo)
Horsefly duo Pharis & Jason Romero among B.C. winners at opening night of the Juno Awards

The group of senior touring band students at Vancouver International Airport on March 10 en route to their European tour over spring break. (Dean Baumann photo)
Lake City Secondary School senior touring band takes off for Europe

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake executive director Angela Crump, left, and executive assistant Susan Erlandson. (Photo submitted)
BBBS of Williams Lake Bowl for Kids Sake ready to roll

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
COLUMN: Budget 2023 fails to deliver for Cariboo

Pop-up banner image