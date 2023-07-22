Coveted donair costume designed for traffic safety campaign, Alberta says

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war. Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis. The costume is shown in this undated handout photo from Service Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Service Alberta *MANDATORY CREDIT*

The Alberta government has shared the origin story of a donair costume that’s sparked a fierce bidding war.

Service Alberta says the one-of-a-kind costume was purchased in 2015 for a traffic safety video campaign about the perils of driving high on cannabis.

The video was never made, as the province decided to go in another direction for the awareness campaign.

The government is now auctioning off the oversized sandwich made from latex, rubber and synthetics, saying it’s in excellent but dusty condition.

A few Calgary restaurants have been vying for the costume, with bids reaching more than 10-thousand, five-hundred dollars online today.

The auction closes on Aug. 14.

“It’s unfortunate that this beautiful donair costume that has captivated social media never made it into the awareness campaign, but I’m pleased that it has now found its way into the spotlight,” said Dale Nally, minister of Service Alberta and red tape reduction.

“I can’t wait to see where the costume finds its new home.”

The Canadian Press

