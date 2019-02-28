Get ready for cuteness – the Cat Video Fest is coming to Victoria for the first time March 15. (Photo courtesy of Cat Video Fest)

Festival dedicated to cat videos to be held on Vancouver Island

Meow-nificent cat videos to be shown at Vic Theatre

If you’ve been looking for the purr-fect mewment to take your fellow feline-loving pals out on the town, look no further.

For the first time ever, Cat Video Fest is coming to Victoria with 70 minutes of “the greatest cat videos of the year derived from fan submissions, music videos, animations and the best the internet has to offer.”

Cat Video Fest is an international event that sees cat videos screened around the world to raise money for felines in need. In Victoria, 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to the Cat’s Cradle Animal Rescue.

“Cat videos have grown in popularity and [we] felt like why not, let’s add something fun and do something different,” said Kinga Binkowska, communications co-ordinator for the Victoria Film Festival.

READ MORE: Victoria cat rescue hosts movie night to get charity out of the red

Cat Video Fest is hosted at the Vic Theatre (808 Douglas St.) on Friday, March 15 from 5:30 to 6:40 p.m.

Tickets are $11.43 and can be purchased online. Due to liquor laws, the event is 19-plus.

Get your tickets meow or never, because Binkowska said the event is shaping up to be wildly popular, with tickets nearly sold out only days after going on sale.

She noted the theatre is hoping to add an additional screening and would like to include a showing for kids.

READ MORE: Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 70-minute showing uses some of the best cat videos on the internet, according to organizers. (Photo courtesy of Cat Video Fest)

Previous story
Viral video shows tiny Nova Scotia hockey players tumbling adorably onto ice

Just Posted

Midget T-wolves host Prince George this weekend with provincial berth on the line

Games go Friday, Saturday in Williams Lake at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Province announces $100-million grant funding for Northwest communities

The Northern Capital and Planning Grant will go to four regional districts and 22 municipalities

Heritage society hopes to secure and lower pit house on Pinchbeck Hill to accommodate historic store

City on board to sign long-term lease to develop heritage park at Stampede Grounds

Seniors and students unite against bullying

Intergenerational Immersion Program students celebrate Pink Shirt Day with their buddies

UPDATE: Interior Health confirms CMH maternity ward closed due to critical staffing issues

Patients being sent to Kamloops

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Trudeau said he will review Wilson-Raybould’s testimony before deciding whether she can remain in the Liberal caucus

Five things we learned from Wilson-Raybould at the justice committee

Wilson-Raybould provided a detailed accounting of meetings and phone calls on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Metlakatla transitions treaty negotiations to Stage 5

Indigenous nation near Prince Rupert moves closer to self-governance agreement with province

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

Latest cases stem from outbreak at the French-language schools in Vancouver

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Family with ties to B.C. warns of dog danger after child bitten

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

Most Read