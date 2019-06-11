Mid-life crisis? Fulfilling a childhood dream? Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

You can fulfill your Ross Geller like dreams and get your hands on your very own dinosaur fossil as long as you’re willing to dish out some cash.

READ ALSO: A passion for fossils births traveling dinosaur show

Sites like fossilera.com and Jurassic-dreams.com specialize in fossil collection and market the old bones for those willing to pay the price.

According to FossilEar’s website dino-bone’s range from $7 to $2,695 depending on the size and type of fossil, while Jurassic Dreams prices it’s fossils anywhere from $9.50 to $32,500.

READ ALSO: First B.C. dinosaur skull discovered near Tumbler Ridge

They even have sub categories for different types of dinosaurs — all the T-rex fossils are currently sold out but not to fear, you can get a prehistoric megalodon shark tooth for a steal of $412.50.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
