Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) scrap during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Monday, April 30, 2018. (Chris O’Meara/The Canadian Press)

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s ace in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has received a warning from the NHL about licking the faces of his opponents.

Colin Campbell, the league’s executive vice-president and director of hockey operations, spoke with Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday.

According to the NHL, Campbell put Marchand on notice that his actions are unacceptable and similar behaviour in the future will lead to supplemental discipline.

Marchand licked the face of Tampa Bay forward Ryan Callahan in the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory by the Lightning, prompting the warning from the NHL.

“I don’t know what the difference is between that and spitting in someone’s face,” Callahan said.

In Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Maple Leafs, Marchand licked the neck of Toronto forward Leo Komarov.

“He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he has a thing for me or what, but he’s cute,” said Komarov at the time.

Since Friday’s game, people have had mixed reviews over Marchand’s actions.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

Just Posted

Stampede Grounds bustling with Williams Lake High School Rodeo competitors and volunteers

Residents are encouraged to head down and cheer on young rodeo competitors

Police apprehend three suspects in highway incident

Witnesses say RCMP did a great job stopping the vehicle, which was stolen out of P.G.

Injured motorist rescued by emergency crews near Williams Lake

Passerby notices trapped victim and calls for help

Lake City students display artwork

Work will be displayed at the Gecko Tree for the month of May

GALLERY: Honours Concert showcases local talent

Honours Concert caps off successful Cariboo Festival

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Canadian baseball players in the big leagues more likely to bat left: study

Nine of 13 Canadian players in Major League Baseball batted left in the 2016 season

B.C. university to launch mini-satellite, study dark energy

University of Victoria engineering students to work with B.C. designed CubeSat, only 10cm by 10cm

BC Transit upgrades fleet for Highway 16 after Greyhound nixes routes

Buses that can carry more passengers will curb hitchiking along the Highway of Tears, officials hope

B.C. non-fiction prize being replaced with yet-to-be-announced award program

Canadian Non-Fiction award category is being replaced with an award carrying a ‘B.C.-focussed lens’

2 dead, 200,000 without power following disastrous Ontario wind storm

Environment Canada say winds reached more than 120 kilometres per hour at the peak

Most Read