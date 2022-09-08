Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Queen Elizabeth and her corgi depicted as Funko Pop figures. Just as she would have wanted. Photo: @FunPopPhoto/Twitter

Brands join in on Queen Elizabeth mourning

Here’s some of the most unexpected expressions of condolences

Everyone has something to say about the death of Queen Elizabeth, including pizza companies, the NHL and even Ontario’s liquor board.

The passing of the Queen on Thursday was marked by the usual political statements from dignitaries such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan.

But brands, many with questionable connections to the British monarch, also used the occasion to join in on the public grieving.

Here’s some of the more eyebrow-raising tweets that caught our attention.

The Queen was, of course, a known hockey fan.

Is anyone not a Funko figure at this point?

Tip your pizza delivery person with some thoughts and prayers today.

No idea what the Queen’s favourite video game was but it probably wasn’t Fortnite.

Pouring one out for the boss.

The person running this account has seen Hamilton, right?

READ MORE:

Queen Elizabeth, longest-reigning monarch in British history, dies at 96

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth II in Canada over the years

Previous story
Okanagan photographers take the cake in BC SPCA wildlife contest
Next story
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?

Just Posted

In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability across much of a turbulent century, has died on Thursday, Sept, 8, 2022. She was 96. (AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool)
Queen leaves behind legacy of stability, devotion: Cariboo Chilcotin MLA

Leslea <strong>Destree</strong> is an avid volunteer in Williams Lake, most recently dedicating her free time to help organize the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Integral community member, Leslea Destree

Families take advantage of the warm weather to walk their children to class for the first day of school at Marie Sharpe Elementary School Wednesday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Increased enrolment, staff shortages as children head back-to-school in School District 27

(RCMP logo)
Barriere man in custody after shooting incident