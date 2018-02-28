Black Press nominated for B.C. & Yukon Community Newspapers Association awards

The awards honour community newspaper and digital excellence across B.C. and Yukon

More than 20 Black Press newspapers are up for this year’s Ma Murray awards.

Hosted by the BCYCNA, the honours celebrate the work of community journalists across the province for advertising, photography, writing in print and overall newspaper excellence. This year’s awards include a new category focussing on multimedia storytelling in the digital medium.

Winners will be announced on April 28, at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

Black Press paper nominations:

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY A

Haida Gwaii Observer

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY B

Hope Standard

North Island Gazette

Revelstoke Review

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY C

Salmon Arm Observer

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY E

Parksville/Qualicum Beach News

Yukon News

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY F

Langley Times

Penticton Western News

The Chilliwack Progress

NEWSPAPER EXCELLENCE AWARD, CATEGORY G

Vernon Morning Star

Photo awards:

FEATURE PHOTO AWARD, COLOUR OR BLACK & WHITE, UNDER 25,000

Yukon News, Joel Krahn – Bird Eclipse

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Super Moon

Yukon News, Mike Thomas – Have Canoe Will Travel

PHOTO ESSAY AWARD

Parksville/Qualicum Beach News, Peter McCully – Day in the Life of Parksville

Yukon News, Joel Krahn – Muskrat Jamboree

PORTRAIT/PERSONALITY PHOTO AWARD

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – African Music Festival

SPORTS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – Flyin’ high

Salmon Arm Observer, Lachlan Labere – Politician versus pugilist, a mayoral one-two

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – Butterfly Swimmer

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, OVER 25,000

Abbotsford News, Vikki Hopes – Gang violence claims another life

The Chilliwack Progress, Paul Henderson – Overdose

SPOT NEWS PHOTO AWARD, UNDER 25,000

North Island Gazette, Tyson Whitney – Firefighter/house fire

Revelstoke Review, Marissa Tiel – Standoff

Terrace Standard, Quinn Bender – Train versus pedestrian

Writing awards:

ARTS & CULTURE WRITING AWARD

Campbell River Mirror, Mike Davies – Hope is such a precious commodity

COLUMNIST AWARD

Castlegar News, John White – Conversation with a moose / Bullying leaves deep scars behind

Langley Times, Brenda Anderson – Taking Canada-US relations to the next level / Familiar name among the numbers

ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVE AWARD

Haida Gwaii Observer, Andrew Hudson – Deer Zero

Tofino-Ucluelet Westerly News, Andrew Bailey – Clayoquot Cleanup

ENVIRONMENTAL WRITING AWARD

Surrey Now-Leader, Tom Zytaruk – Trashed, a three-part series

Yukon News, Lori Fox – Gwich’in prepare for another battle to stop drilling in caribou calving grounds

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, OVER 25,000

Nanaimo News Bulletin, Tamara Cunningham – Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district taking initial steps to reconciliation

Nanaimo News Bulletin, Karl Yu – Nanaimo parent advocates for support

FEATURE ARTICLE AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Burns Lake Lakes District News, Flavio Sachett Nienow – Wildlife traps concern dog owners

FEATURE SERIES AWARD

Cloverdale Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Life after the RCMP

North Delta Reporter, Grace Kennedy – Making the Merge

JOHN COLLISON MEMORIAL AWARD FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM

Langley Advance, Matthew Claxton – Murrayville House Discovery

NEVILLE SHANKS MEMORIAL AWARD FOR HISTORICAL WRITING

Comox Valley Echo, Judy Hagen- Hunt for History – The man behind the letter ‘Q’

SPORTS WRITING AWARD

Saanich News, Travis Paterson – Bullied player leaves Mount Doug, goes to B.C. final

The Chilliwack Progress, Eric Welsh – A soccer star’s tale of two worlds

ERIC DUNNING AWARD FOR DEDICATION AND SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY NEWSPAPER INDUSTRY

Don Kendall, Black Press Media

MA MURRAY COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

100 Mile House Free Press, Evan Fentiman & Deb Theoret – Butt Out

Kelowna Capital News, Karen Hill & Kevin Parnell – Get Involved

Langley Advance, Roxanne Hooper – Throwback Thursday… Way back!

SPECIAL SECTION AWARD, UNDER 25,000

Oak Bay News, Christine van Reeuwyk, Janet Gairdner & Lyn Quan – Women in Business

Smithers Interior News, Grant Harris, Nick Briere & Laura Millsip – Mining Week 2017

Digital awards:

BREAKING NEWS VIDEO AWARD

Lake Country Calendar, Barry Gerding & Jen Zielinski – Lake Country couple devastated by fire

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – A stand of defiance

FEATURE VIDEO AWARD

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Quinn Bender, Keili Bartlett, Shannon Lough & Todd Hamilton – Hammy the Deer

Yukon News, Crystal Schick – The Nutcracker

MULTIMEDIA SERIES AWARD

Prince Rupert, The Northern View, Shannon Lough – Rebuilding the TSIMSHIAN LANGUAGE

Vancouver Island Free Daily, Ashley Wadhwani, Katya Slepian, Karly Blatts – #MeToo at work

Williams Lake Tribune, Angie Mindus – Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA BREAKING NEWS STORY

Penticton Western News, Dustin Godfrey, Jen Zielinski & Staff – Firefighters battling fire on West Bench

Penticton Western News, Staff – Search fails to turn up missing woman

Saanich News, Travis Paterson – 11-year-old hit by car in Saanich

SINGLE MULTIMEDIA FEATURE STORY AWARD

Goldstream News Gazette, Kendra Wong – What is it like to be part of the Canadian Armed Forces?

Oak Bay News, Keri Coles – WWII veteran united with family of fallen soldier after decades-long search

Advertising awards:

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD

Mission City Record, Karen Murtagh – English Tarts

AD CAMPAIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE

Victoria News, Cara Robbins & Nick Waddington – Footloose Shoes

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, OVER 25,000

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Maryn Goms & Maggie Prince – Mark’s

AD DESIGN AWARD, COLLABORATIVE, UNDER 25,000

Nelson Star, Sandy Leonard, Adam Mandseth & Marc-Andre Hamelin – Burger Week

AD DESIGN AWARD, OVER 25,000

Goldstream News Gazette, Rebecca Wilde – Bucky’s Taphouse

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Maryn Goms & Jackie Brittain – P&L Speedprint

AD DESIGN AWARD, UNDER 25,000

100 Mile House Free Press, Evan Fentiman & Martina Dopf – Shop Local