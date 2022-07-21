BC Parks expects an increase in campers this Parks Day weekend (file photo).

BC Parks expects an increase in campers this Parks Day weekend (file photo).

BC Parks encourages British Columbians to follow Camper’s Code

The Camper’s Code provides ways to stay safe and respect nature during your camping trip

With Canada’s Parks Day just past, and many British Columbians gearing up for camping as the summer weather improves, BC Parks encourages everyone to follow the Camper’s Code.

Developed collaboratively by a dozen B.C.-based organizations, the Camper’s Code provides nine rules to help create a safe and enjoyable camping trip.

The code includes pledges to plan ahead, control pets, respect other campers by keeping noise levels down, and keep a clean campsite to avoid attracting wildlife.

“The goal of the Camper’s Code is to build more awareness about desired campers’ behaviours, educate new campers on acceptable behaviours and promote the sustainability of British Columbia as a destination for future generations to enjoy,” Jaime Cox, president of BC Lodging and Campgrounds Association, said in a statement.

You can learn more about keeping safe while camping and pledge to follow the Camper’s Code online.

RELATED: Tree falls on campers’ vehicle at Goldstream Provincial Park

RELATED: Most provincial parks open in time for May long weekend, despite winter storm damage

BC ParksCamping

Previous story
PODCAST: Victoria and Kelowna are Canada’s best small cities

Just Posted

Tom Schoen of First Journey Trails points out some of the lower sections of trail which have already received some maintenance by trail builder and crew leader Michael Wijma. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Soda Creek mountain bike network gets needed maintenance

The view from Highway 20 shows where a water-main break occurred on Hodgson Road Saturday, May 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake considers signing Hodgson Landslide Complex MOU

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

This year’s record-breaking Blue Fins swimmers received some recognition in June. Jadyn Johnston, from left, Annica Stalker, Cale Murdock, Rebecca Elefson, Taylor Fitzgerald, Braedi Hamar, Morgan Langford, and Rowan Smith. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake Blue Fins swimmers recognized at annual awards