From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. (Pixabay photo)

B.C.’s top baby names of 2021 revealed

Olivia and Liam are the most popular baby names once again

Olivia has once again taken top spot for most popular name for babies born in B.C.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 this year, 40,333 babies were born in the province. That’s compared to 42,413 born in 2020.

Of those babies, Olivia was the most popular name, according to preliminary results shared by the B.C. Vital Statistics Agency.

While the exact numbers for 2021 have yet to be released, there were 239 Olivias born in 2020.

This year, Liam took second place – again – followed by Noah, Jack, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver and Charlotte.

Curious how common your name is? B.C. has been tracking baby name trends since 1920, with the data readily available online. To compare naming trends and view 100 years’ worth of data, visit the B.C. government website.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
2021 Year in Review

