B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

How does a moose take a selfie? By triggering a wildlife monitoring cam, of course.

The BC Ministry of Transporation is sharing some of their wildlife cameras’ best snaps from around the province after this moose selfie caught the staff’s attention.

The ministry notes the staff have seen some pretty fantastic shots on the cameras in the past, but “this one takes the cake.”

The cams were installed along BC highways to help prevent animals and drivers from crossing paths and to monitor wildlife crossings with motion-activated cams.

“We use these images to get a better understanding of how animals are using our wildlife crossing and how they interact with each other at these locations,” reads a ministry statement. “We use this information to improve our crossings and make them useful to more animals.”

Along with the ‘moose selfie’, the ministry shared the stop-action video below of a coyote in hot pursuit of a deer across one of province’s overpasses.

Related: Moose creates uber Canadian Olympic moment

“Our wildlife crossings are well used, but animals don’t tend to cross paths while using them, instead, they tend to pass each other ‘like ships in the night.’,” adds the ministry. “We’ve been observing these cams for years now and this is the first time we’ve ever seen anything like this.”

It also added the photo below of a reclusive lynx moving through a part of wildlife fencing.

The ministry states that a “well-designed, well-constructed and well-maintained wildlife exclusion system can reduce the potential for wildlife collisions by more than 90 per cent.”

Related: SUV races moose along Similkameen roadway

Related: B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

Related: Snowmobilers let the moose loose

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

Just Posted

Manslaughter trial continues in Williams Lake

After being adjourned due to the summer’s wildfires, the manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago continued this week.

RCMP seek assistance locating missing Williams Lake woman

Robyn Langhorst, 32, is described as weighing 100 pounds, standing five feet and five inches tall.

Centenarian celebrated in lakecity

Ruth Lord turns 100 surrounded by friends, family and local dignitaries

Snowfall warning in place for Chilcotin

Upwards of 15 centimetres of snow expected by Friday evening

SD 27 trustees unanimously support motion to give priority to hire First Nations

The move is intended to support First Nation students’ success at school

Future Hiker: journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

In early April a Northwest woman will set out to complete one… Continue reading

Vancouver Park Board appeals court loss over animals in captivity at aquarium

The Vancouver Park Board is appealing a court decision that determined it didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. MP Randeep Sarai speaks out for the first time since Atwal controversy

‘I didn’t invite the person,’ he said of Jaspal Atwal

21 retirement homes in B.C. now ‘owned’ by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

Tougher penalties for distracted drivers in B.C.

New measures begin this month to combat distracted driving in the province

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

Most Read