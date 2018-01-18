B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Translink, BC Transit and… Jeff?

This is what the ridership of Tofino Bus All Island Express recommended as the new name for the company’s fleet of buses.

The Vancouver Island bus service took to Facebook this week asking for suggestions on a new name.

At first the ideas were pretty tame such as “VI Express” and “West Island Express”, some even suggested just using “All Island Express.”

But then one Facebook user, named David Taylor, suggested “Jeff” as the new name.

Since then more than 1,000 people have commented supporting Taylor’s suggestion and making arguments in favour of choosing the name.

“Jeff is a fairly simple name and easy to work around and some of the best people I can think of are also named Jeff” wrote one user.

The new name will be featured on the side of its buses.

The Tofino Bus All Island Express provides transportation services to most parts of Vancouver Island, as well as a direct connection to Vancouver.

Previous story
Best B.C. cities to live in: millennial edition

Just Posted

Mt. Timothy hopeful for great rest of season

Mt. Timothy Ski Area president optimistic rest of season will be a great one.

Williams Lake youth take up bagpipes

Older pipers pass on knowledge of the Scottish instument

Registration deadline approaching for Cariboo Festival

Students start to prepare for upcoming Cariboo Festival

RCMP investigating shoplifting incident

RCMP seek information on theft

Students excited for exclusive date with CP31

Two students from the Cariboo Chilcotin can hardly wait to meet hometown hero Carey Price.

Cougar kitten rescued near Williams Lake

Conservation Officers find home for young kitten after mother struck by vehicle

B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

The company asked and the people of Facebook answered

Students frustrated by UBCO response to harassment allegations

Students on the Kelowna campus were unaware of resources and worried about lack of communication

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

Sacred Ground ancient burial story goes to Philadelphia

VIDEO: Smithers cultural resource company filmed their work of BC Hydro discovery near Hagwilget.

Most Read

  • B.C. commuters vote to rename bus service to ‘Jeff’

    The company asked and the people of Facebook answered