Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)

B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

B.C. comedian Peter Hudson has released his first single.

Hudson recently debuted Plexiglass, a parody of Justin Timberlake’s 2006 song SexyBack all about COVID-19 masks and barriers. After living through “a hell of a year,” Hudson said humour and comedy are needed more than ever.

“It’s been the hardest year of my life,” the Nanaimo resident said. “I lost a couple jobs and of course not promoting and doing comedy and I’m just like, ‘You know what? We need to laugh about crappy situations and make light of them because that’s part of the healing.’”

Hudson said he’s always been a fan of music parodies and has wanted to release a parody album of his own. With COVID-19 restrictions inhibiting his performing career – Hudson said he has’t had a show since November – he took the opportunity to finally explore music. He said, “when those road blocks are in front of you, you keep on smashing them.”

“Now’s the time more than ever to try new things, you know what I mean? Try and be uncomfortable as an artist a bit and do things that we normally wouldn’t do because of COVID-19,” Hudson said.

In the video, Hudson, as his ex-con web series character 5-10, dons a plastic helmet and enters a grocer’s before breaking into song. The video was shot at Nanaimo’s Superette Foods. Hudson said “they just pretty much gave me the keys to the place.”

“They were so stoked. They’re like, ‘Yeah, this is awesome,’” he said. “And it has that nostalgic, corner store feeling which I think is becoming a thing of the past. There’s not many downtown corner stores or grocery markets left, really.”

The box-like helmet was custom-made at Industrial Plastics and Paints in Nanaimo.

“We went and actually sized it out and then they made one out of cardboard,” Hudson said. “They’re like, ‘This is the craziest thing we’ve ever done.’ They’re like, ‘This is ridiculous.’”

Hudson’s next single is coming out April 20 and will be a cannabis-themed take on a classic rock song. Among the other tracks on the record are a power ballad and even a disco tune. He said the full album will be released May 1.

Plexiglass is available here.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Nanaimo comedian brings ‘Covid Safe Comedy’ to the Queen’s


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comedy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Just Posted

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire in Williams Lake Monday evening, March 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Fire causes damage to home in Williams Lake

Cause of fire under investigation

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The House of Numst’ in 1982. (Photo submitted)
Historic House of Numst’ in Bella Coola Valley to be restored

The House of Numst’ will be restored and expanded to become the new home of Nuxalk Radio

Quesnel RCMP are asking for dash cam footage of people driving in the area between 10:00 a.m and 10:26 a.m. (Observer file photo)
Quesnel RCMP looking for witnesses to downtown hit and run that sent one woman to hospital

Police say a grey truck struck a pedestrian in the downtown core around 10 a.m. and fled the scene

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Almost four of 10 Canadians reported feelings of loneliness or isolation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media File)
Nearly four of 10 Canadians feeling loneliness or isolation because of COVID-19

Pandemic also worsened the mental health of most Canadians with a positive diagnosis before pandemic

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Most Read