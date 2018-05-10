B.C. cities crack top 15 ‘marriage hotspots’

Single? A handful of cities across B.C. are home to the ‘most pro-marriage singles in Canada’

For those all-too-often sitting at the singles table, you may be simply looking for love in the wrong city.

EliteSingles Canada compared responses from 40,000 of its members on whether marriage is important and should be for your partner.

The top three “marriage hotspots” – cities with more singles interested in tying the knot – were St. John’s in Newfoundland followed by Richmond Hill and Vaughan in Ontario.

While nowhere in B.C. cracked the top five, Coquitlam was ranked seventh, followed by Burnaby and Surrey. Abbotsford was ranked 12th.