A little taste of Canada: Tim Hortons opens first coffee shop in China

People in China will now be able to get a little taste of Canada right at home, as Tim Hortons opened its first location in the country Tuesday.

The coffee shop will be located in the People’s Square in central Shanghai and joins 4,800 others in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Philippines, the Middle East and of course, Canada.

“We’re excited to bring the iconic Tim Hortons brand and a piece of Canada around the globe,”, said Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo. “China is an attractive growth market and we can’t wait for guests to try our classic favourites and some new offerings crafted specifically to the Chinese market.”

Visitors to the new Chinese location will get the usual Timbits, “double doubles” and donuts, but will also see some new items not available elsewhere:

Steeped Black Lemon Peach Oolong and Blueberry Roselle

a Salted Egg Yolk Timbit

a Matcha latte

Basil Chicken and Coldwater Shrimp sandwiches

Black Pepper Beef and Chicken Caesar Laffa wraps

Customers line up outside the first Tim Hortons in Shanghai on opening day. (Tim Hortons)

So Tim Hortons finally opened in Shanghai, China…. quite different eh? pic.twitter.com/Mw1i633xiy — XQ (@MissXQ) February 26, 2019

Tim Hortons opens its 1st store in Shanghai. How do say “double double” in Mandarin. pic.twitter.com/L58HU6X0ez — Bill Brown EDC (@BillBrown_EDC) February 26, 2019

