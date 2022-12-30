From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. (Pixabay.com photo)

37,801 babies were born in B.C. so far this year: These are the most popular names

There is over 100 years of baby names recorded in British Columbia, available to the public

Olivia has been ousted as the most popular baby name in B.C. this year by last year’s third favourite name, Noah.

Each year, the province releases data compiled of every new name reported to the Vital Statistics Agency more than five times.

From Jan. 1 to Dec. 8, there were 37,801 babies born in B.C. Preliminary figures show that the top name was Noah, followed by Olivia, Oliver, Liam, Theodore, Jack, Emma, Lucas, Leo and Sofia.

The exact numbers of how many babies go by these top trending names have not yet been released.

Last year, 238 babies were named Olivia, followed by 229 named Liam and 223 named Noah.

Curious to see how popular your name was the year you were born compared to more recently? British Columbia has data of up to 100 years available online to search.

Visit connect.health.gov.bc.ca/baby-names/year.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Best of 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport

Just Posted

Fat biking on packed snow a way to get on mountain bike trails year round Guy Ridler was helping out to set some Fox Mountain fat biking trails after last week’s heavy snowfall with the Snowdog groomer. It was Ridler’s first time using the machine, and he found it to be quite a workout. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Some top news headlines in February 2022 for Williams Lake

The 2022 Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake was held virtually but organizers are planning for a return to an in-person event for 2023. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Freezin’ for a Reason – Polar Bear Plunge in works for February in Williams Lake

Jena Fraser was enjoying getting out with her son Luke, 17 months, at Bull Mountain on Jan. 11, 2022. Luke got to take his first steps on skis and appeared to be having a great time thanks to the small skis the club had. (Ruth Lloyd photo - WL Tribune)
YEAR IN REVIEW: News making headlines in Williams Lake for January 2022

Lakers Car Club members Wayne Potter, left, Frank Ruyter and Paul Christianson joined the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics team in December to provide safe rides home through Operation Red Nose Williams Lake. (Operation Red Nose photo)
Operation Red Nose Williams Lake ready to take the wheel New Year’s Eve