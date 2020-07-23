West Coast Wild Encounters

The West Coast’s wildlife may occasioally come by to say hello. Here is a highlight of unexpected visitors making the most of their adventures on the West Coast from whales, bears, to a herd of elk.
Favourite videos of West Coast Wildlife
A total of 11 properties were declared unsafe due to high water flows in the river valley
Howard Wesley retired to the Cariboo in 2005 for serenity
Williams Lake RCMP thankful for assistance
Adult chinook are being retrieved if unable to get past the Big Bar Slide
Province wants to match latest federal COVID-19 aid
B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death
The final moments of Samwel Uko’s life have been detailed in documents provided to his family
A First Nations member of the Canadian Armed forces was denied respectful care says family
Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember
Leandro Lamar Roth is accused of assaulting a police officer, but remains at large
Nature Conservancy of Canada is asking people to slow down and help turtles cross the road
Matrix Gathergood confined to hospital for decision by Forensic Psychiatric Commission
The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors
Overall purpose of one-time funding to elevate tourism opportunities
The petition says it wants the court to clarify the law
No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says
Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry
The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million