First Journey Trails CEO Thomas Schoen (from left), Jimco Services’ James Doerfling, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and Sugar Cane Archaeology’s Marvin Bob break ground on a new mountain biking trail network project at WLFN. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First Journey Trails CEO Thomas Schoen (from left), Jimco Services’ James Doerfling, Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars and Sugar Cane Archaeology’s Marvin Bob break ground on a new mountain biking trail network project at WLFN. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WATCH: Williams Lake First Nation breaks ground on multi-use bike trail project

Phase one of the project will see the construction of a 1,750-metre hiking and biking trail

As the sun peeked over the mountaintops above Chief Will-Yum Campground just south of Williams Lake, there was excitement in the air.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars, joined by James Doerfling of Jimco Services, Thomas Schoen, CEO of First Journey Trails, and Sugar Cane Archeology’s Marvin Bob, broke ground on a new vision for the nation to bring members onto the land through recreational mountain biking and hiking.

The morning’s ceremony — led by traditional drumming and singing from community member David Archie — was to kick off the construction of a multi-use connector trail joining the Chief Will-Yum Campground to the Sugar Cane community across Highway 97.

Phase 1 of the project will see the construction of a 1,750-metre hiking and biking trail.

“It’s about getting people out onto the land, and how important that is, which has become very apparent during COVID,” Sellars told the Williams Lake Tribune. “And it’s starting with this trail here … this is part of a really cool vision and I couldn’t be more excited. Mountain biking is going to be a valuable tool for us — getting people out onto the land and doing physical activity — incorporating other things into our culture and tradition.”

Doerfling, a professional, world-class mountain biker now turned trail builder, is heading up the machine-built construction of the trail, while Schoen is managing the project.

Once complete, the single-track trail will be suitable for all types of bicycles and will also allow for winter snowshoe or fatbike activities. The trail will also include some additional infrastructure, including a viewing deck.

Doerfling said the bi-directional trail will be constructed as a green, or beginner, trail, with dirt features that will make it fun for advanced mountain bikers as well. Construction time will be roughly eight to 10 weeks.

The trailhead, equipped with parking access, will act as a launching pad for future gravity flow trails and a mountain biking trail network to connect to, with even the potential for a commuter trail stretching to 150 Mile House.

Schoen, a longtime trail builder, said following the devastation of the 2017 wildfires and the destruction of some of the mountain biking trails in the area, the project marks a new beginning.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller, and for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

“These trails have such a profound impact on community members and non-community members,” Schoen said.

Sugar Cane youth, along with WLFN councillor Shawna Philbrick, are all smiles as they take some new mountain bikes for a test ride Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sugar Cane youth, along with WLFN councillor Shawna Philbrick, are all smiles as they take some new mountain bikes for a test ride Monday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The trail also puts into motion the results of a comprehensive community master trail plan for WLFN.

“We circulated a survey to collect stakeholder input from WLFN community members,” Schoen said, noting an overwhelming majority of community members thought new trails would enhance their quality of life.

“We are following their recommendations and this new trail is a step in creating a much larger trail network in and around the T’exelc community.”

Schoen said he’s been involved in trail development for the WLFN for years, and noted it was sad to lose three popular trails in 2017 wildfires.

“Starting to rebuild and create additional trails is something I’m excited and passionate about,” he said.

On April 19, Red Shred’s Bike and Board Shed’s Mark Savard delivered 10 new bikes purchased by WLFN for its recreation department.

There to meet the new bikes’ arrival were several youth from the community, who each took turns taking the bikes for a spin at Sugar Cane.

The children were thrilled with the new bikes, as was WLFN councillor Shawna Philbrick.

“Having a program like this and getting the kids out in the summertime is huge, especially during this pandemic. Being stuck inside all day is no fun,” said Philbrick, as children circled around her on bikes. “This is an amazing opportunity and we’re so proud of our recreation (team) for bringing this in.”

Sellars added the long-term goal is to build a network of trails that members can use for running, walking, hiking and riding as a springboard to finding additional ways to keep youth active and busy.

British ColumbiaCanadaCaribooIndigenous tourismMountain bikingWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
65 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 11,075 since the pandemic began

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Williams Lake long-term debt decreasing

The city of Williams Lake’s long-term debt sits at $8,324,241, down from… Continue reading

Lakers Car Club members Paul Christianson (from left), Jake Derksen and Frank Ruyter stand alongside a 1977 Rolls Royce the club will be auctioning off in lieu of the annual Spring Roundup. (Photo submitted)
Lakers Car Club raffling 1977 Rolls Royce in lieu of annual Spring Roundup

The Lakers would like to the thank the residents and businesses of Williams Lake for their support

Dog Creek Road just past the Alkali Lake Ranch has a washout. (Jonah Toporchak photo)
Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Spring freshet has impacted many roads in the region

The Station House Gallery is putting out a public call for entries to its summer show which will have a Williams Lake Stampede theme. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery ropes Stampede theme for summer exhibit

The community is invited to submit for the show

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

Cottonwoods Care Home in Kelowna. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna declared over

Interior Health made the announcement on Tuesday

One man has been shot in what Delta Police believe to be a targeted incident near Scottsdale Centre in North Delta on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Shane MacKichan photo)
4 shootings in 4 days: Police work to solve brazen shootings across Lower Mainland

Unclear if a targeted shooting in Delta over the weekend was gang-related

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media File)
Alleged police impersonator caught by off-duty cop in Okanagan

An off-duty cop spots an alleged police impersonator conducting stops in West Kelowna

Announced Tuesday, March 5, by the Ministry of Health, women bearing children have been prioritized in the province’s immunization rollout. (Black Press Media files)
Pregnant women in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Emerging provincial data shows pregnant women experience COVID-19 illness at a similar severity rate as people in their 50s

RCMP officers and Delta and West Vancouver forces are conducting road checks for non-essential travel on highways and ferries in and out of B.C.’s Lower Mainland as part of COVID-19 public health . (Black Press file photo)
Another 697 COVID-19 cases for B.C. Tuesday, 486 in hospital

Non-essential travel restrictions in effect until May 25

FILE – Dr. E. Kwok administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a recipient at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. officials urge everyone, even those with 1st dose, to register for COVID vaccine

Individuals 18+ can register online or over the phone

Most Read