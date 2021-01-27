VIDEO: Pilots share weekly formation flight over Okanagan

Members of the Vernon Flying Club meet weekly to practice and fly in formation over Vernon. Twila Amato photo

Look up! If you’re in the North Okanagan area, you may well catch sight of Vernon Flying Club flying in formation over the city.

Before the pandemic hit, the group would meet four times a week and fly to other flying clubs in neighbouring cities to have coffee with their fellow pilots from Kelowna, Penticton, Kamloops, and Salmon Arm.

But with gathering and travel restrictions, the group now meets weekly to practice and fly in formation over Vernon, landing back at the city’s regional airfield.

Vernon Flying Club member John Swallow leads the flight formation. A former military pilot, Swallow typically flies over 150 hours for recreation in a year. Because of the pandemic, he only flew about 65 hours in 2020.

“It has really curtailed our flying. Originally, at the beginning of (2020) until March, we were going down to the various places. Now it’s primarily taking off here and landing here,” he said.

Member Chuck Ross said they wanted to keep doing what they love without putting themselves at risk.

“We don’t want to mix with a bunch of people at coffee, but we can (fly) together, we can have picnic lunches and still have separation,” he said.

“And we fly six feet apart.”

While they may not be able to gather and fly wherever they please, members still get out to tip their wings at residents below to help brighten their days.

Besides showing people what they can do, the group continues to fly because it gives them a sense of freedom. Swallow said it’s difficult to describe unless you’ve taken flight and have seen the world from above.

Club member Franz Fox said it’s exhilarating.

“To me, flying is total freedom,” he said. “Once you’re up there flying, you can basically do whatever you want… it’s a totally different perspective and when you look down at what’s below, it’s just a wonderful feeling.”

***

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaCanadaOkanagan