Formerly Niut Mountain, ʔEniyud is located east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny and north of the Homathko Icefield. (Tsilhqot’in National Government)

Formerly Niut Mountain, ʔEniyud is located east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny and north of the Homathko Icefield. (Tsilhqot’in National Government)

Tsilhqot’in place names adopted for five geographical features

Names adopted last June

Tsilhqot’in names have been officially adopted for several geographical features in B.C.’s Cariboo.

Five names were proposed by the Tsilhqot’in National Government and supported by the Cariboo Regional Regional District, Rec Sites and Trails BC, Cariboo Mountain Bike Consortium, Avalanche Canada, BC Mountaineering Club and Association of Canada Mountain Guides.

While the names were officially adopted in June 2020, Carla Jack, provincial toponymist, a person who studies place names, noted events relating to COVID-19 delayed the implementation of the names and notifications from many communities.

The names follow a comment period from April 2019 to June 2020 in which seven governments and organizations provided comments to the BC Geographical Names Office.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development noted geographical names reflect heritage values that evolve over time and convey aspects of an area’s history.

“Indigenous place names are the original names, or names in the original languages, of the land,” says spokesperson Tyler Hooper. “Recognizing and documenting Indigenous place names is vital to preserving Indigenous knowledge systems and living traditions, increasing the visibility of Indigenous cultures in British Columbia, and increasing understanding of the deep history of the province.

“This is in keeping with Article 13 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

Of the 28 place names officially adopted in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region in the last five years, 23 were Tsilhqot’in.

Recently adopted names are:

ʔEniyud (pronounced Enni-yoot), formerly Niut Mountain, for the mountain located just east of the north end of Telhiqox Biny, north of the Homathko Icefield. According to Tsilhqot’in legend, ʔEniyud was once a human woman married to a man named Tŝ’ilʔoŝ. When conflict drove them to separate, they and their children were turned to stone and became mountains. Today, both ʔEniyud and Tŝ’ilʔoŝ are considered powerful agents that protect and oversee their respective areas. Tsilhqot’in teach that these powerful mountains like ʔEniyud and Tŝ’ilʔoŝ should be shown great respect.

Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin (pronounced Lhoo-ee Nachas-gwen Goo-leen), formerly Eagle Lake located just south of Tatla Lake and north of Cochin Lake. Lhuy Nachasgwen Gunlin is the Tsilhqot’in name meaning “where there are many small fish” which refers to this lake as well as the wider area.

Tsalhanqox (pronounced Tsah-lhan-koh), formerly Chilanko River, adopted for the river that flows east into Little Chilcotin River east of Tsideldel. Tsalhanqox is the Tsilhqot’in name meaning “river with many beavers” from the Tsilhqot’in words “Tsa” (beaver), “Lhan” (many) and “yeqox” (creek/river).

Tsintŝanŝ Xadalgwenlh (pronounced Tseen-tsoss Hadal-gwelh) for a mountain located just northwest of Scum Lake west of the Taseko River. It is a Tsilhqot’in name meaning “mountain at Tsintsans”. The name Tsintsans refers to a wider locality which includes Tsintŝanŝ Biny (Scum Lake). Xadalgwenlh means “hill or small mountain.”

Yuyehtah Biny (pronounced Yu-yeh-tah Bee), formerly Yohetta Lake, adopted for the lake located west of Taseko Lakes, east of Tsilhgox Biny and south of Nemiah Valley. “Yuyetah Biny” is a Tsilhqot’in name meaning “lake at Yuyetah” where “Yuyetah” is a proper noun referring to that area/ valley and “biny” means “lake.”

(Tsilhqot'in National Government photo)

British ColumbiaCanadaCaribooIndigenousIndigenous tourismtravel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Pilots share weekly formation flight over Okanagan

Just Posted

The river valley remains closed to the public until further notice. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
River valley closed for recreation purposes until further notice

Emergency response repairs completed, infrastructure replacement slated for the spring

Canim Lake Band will lift lockdown at Jan. 29. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
UPDATED: Canim Lake Band lifts lockdown

Public health orders and restrictions on travel into community remain in effect.

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)
UPDATE: WLFN Chief throws support behind lakecity’s Kraft Hockeyville bid

The $250,000 prize would be used to upgrade the arena’s dressing rooms

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps find man fleeing vehicle crash in Lac La Hache

Highway closed for 1.5 hours Sunday

Williams Lake is applying for grant funding to support a boardwalk and trail enhancement project. (City of Williams Lake image)
Williams Lake seeks funding for new trail project

The watefront, river valley trail project is dependent on grants

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

(New Westminster Police)
‘Sounds of screaming’ lead New Westminster police to arrest man with knife

Man was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon

A skier was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow north of Mount Apps in the southern end of the Comox Valley Sunday. Photo by Comox Valley Search and Rescue
Skier suffers multiple injuries after being caught in Vancouver Island avalanche

The woman was fully caught in the avalanche and was buried in 1.5m of snow

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

Most Read