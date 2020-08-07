This is the first time Air North has been named Best Airline in Canada by Travellers’ Choice. Photo via Air North.

Air North, Yukon’s Airline named Best Airline in Canada

Flying with Air North, passengers can expect memorable travel, local treats and affordable air services, and travellers are taking notice!

“Yukon’s airline,” AirNorth flies from Whitehorse to 13 Canadian destinations, including Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton, and is now recognized as a leading Canadian airline by Trip Advisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

“I am especially pleased to see these awards go to a northern air carrier as it provides a great illustration of the role they play in the North, not only providing essential air services, but also strengthening the northern economy through Indigenous and non-Indigenous employment and investment,” says Joseph Sparling, Air North President and CEO.

This is the first time Air North has been named Best Airline in Canada by Travellers’ Choice, and the second year in a row it’s been named Travellers’ Choice Specialty Airline in North America.

Founded in 1977, the northern fleet consists of five Boeing 737 jets and three ATR-42 turboprops. Proudly Canadian and supporting local communities, Air North is 100 per cent northern owned with more than 2,000 Yukon shareholders, including the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation which holds a 49 per cent interest.

From its Whitehorse base, Air North flies to 13 Canadian destinations including Dawson City, Old Crow, Inuvik, Mayo, Watson Lake, Vancouver, Kelowna, Victoria, Edmonton, Calgary, Yellowknife and Ottawa.

“Our focus has always been on our northern communities. By delivering a great product at a fair price we have made it possible for more people in our region to travel by air and for people in our region to travel with more options,” Sparling says.

Passengers appreciate the generous allowance of two complimentary checked bags, as well as locally sourced and freshly made light snacks and meals served on-board.

Mindful of COVID-19 protocols, the airline is also generously adjusting refund policies and seating.

“In the current pandemic environment, we have a generous refund policy and we are not currently selling the middle seat except to families or others in the same social bubble,” Sparling says.

A sponsor in Black Press Media’s Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest, Air North is providing one lucky couple a chance to fly to Yukon for a three-night stay to see the Northern Lights.

Learn more about travelling with Air North here.

