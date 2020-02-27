Renee O’Hara (left), 10, and Lily Stewart, 8, along with their coach, Travis McAlpine, are headed to the Youth Bowl Canada (YBC) Provincial Finals March 7-8 in Vernon after beating all challengers Feb. 16 at the YBC National Championships Doubles Zone Round in Prince George. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Youth doubles bowling team to bowl for provincial gold

“I was pretty shocked when we won.”

A Williams Lake youth doubles bowling team will vie for a provincial gold medal next month when they travel to Vernon to compete at the Youth Bowl Canada Provincial Finals.

Renee O’Hara, 10, and Lily Stewart, 8, teamed up at the YBC National Championships Doubles Zone Round on Feb. 16 at Black Diamond Lanes in Prince George, bowling four games in a total pin-fall tournament to earn their berth in the bantam girls doubles event. At zones, O’Hara and Stewart came out ahead of the second-place team by 120 combined points, winning them the gold medal.

The team, coached by Travis McAlpine, will join fellow lakecity bowler Kara-Lynn McAlpine, 10, who qualified earlier this year in the bantam girls singles division, at the provincial competition March 7-8 at Lincoln Lanes in Vernon.

“They had a lot of fun competing in the tournament and were fun to watch,” Travis said of Renee and Lily, noting Renee is in her second year of competing at the bantam level, while Lily is in her first.

READ MORE: YBC bowlers pitch strong results at Lower Mainland provincials

“The thing I liked the most was they lifted each other up. Their teammate camaraderie was incredible, and it was fun to coach.”

For Renee, this will be the third time she will compete at a provincial championship. In 2018 she teamed up with Kara-Lynn to win gold in the bantam youth doubles division.”

In 2019 she bowled her way to a silver medal in the singles category.

This year will be Lily’s first time competing at a provincial championship.

“I liked it [zones] because we were 120 points ahead of second place, which was really good,” Lily said. “I was pretty shocked when we won.”

Lily said she and Renee will be practicing together each Thursday leading up to provincials in order to get more of a feel for each other’s play.

READ MORE: Bowlers land medals at youth 5-pin zone championships

“I think we’ll have a pretty good chance to do well,” Renee said. “We hope we can get a chance to go to nationals.”

Should either Renee and Lily in doubles, or Kara-Lynn finish first at provincials, a berth at the youth bowling nationals, being held this year in Calgary in May, awaits.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Just Posted

Youth doubles bowling team to bowl for provincial gold

“I was pretty shocked when we won.”

Cadet biathlete races to silver medal at provincial competition

On the weekend of Feb. 15-16, she made the journey from Williams Lake to Vernon

Generations unite against bullying

In Williams Lake today it wasn’t just students and teachers who took a stand against bullying

Off-duty Burnaby officer helps apprehend Cache Creek car thief fleeing towards Clinton

‘This is just one example of how we are always ready to respond to emergencies’

Emergency crews respond to truck trailer fire at Highway 97 brake check Thursday morning

There were no injuries as a result of the incident

Clothing, jewelry, purses: RCMP ask court about disposal of evidence in Robert Pickton case

Pickton was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of six women

Ryan nets hat trick in return as Senators beat Canucks 5-2

Ottawa winger received assistance for admitted alcohol problem

Wet’suwet’en herreditary chiefs meet with provincial, federal ministers

Neither party speaking on the groundwork laid for tomorrow’s talks

Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

Chief of staff to the B.C. speaker Alan Mullen says situation with demonstrators appears ‘fluid’

MPs to examine privacy implications of facial-recognition technology used by RCMP

The MPs will look at how the technology affects the privacy, security and safety of children

Dates back to 2009: Calgary police lay charges in fraud involving semi-trucks

Three people from Calgary are facing charges that include fraud over $5,000

Passengers, pilot escape with only minor injuries in helicopter crash near Whistler

All six passengers escaped without major injuries

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs optimistic ahead of talks with feds, province

Discussions with provincial and federal governments expected to start later today

‘The project is proceeding’: Horgan resolute in support of northern B.C. pipeline

B.C. premier speaks as talks scheduled with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Most Read