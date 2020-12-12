Youth Cariboo Archers test skill versus best in the world at online event

None of the young archers have had any formal training since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic

Junior Olympic Program competitors with the Cariboo Archers drew their arrows recently at one of the preeminent adult, indoor archery championships in the world.

While just Isaac Bedford sent in his official scores, fellow archers Kylie Sharman and Ty Waterhouse attended, shot and helped score to make things official.

Their coach, Al Campsall, said none of the young archers have had any formal training since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All three had to shoot against the top adults in the world at ‘The Indoor World Archery Online, World Stage 1’ event,” he said.

Scores were then sent to world archery for collation. Thirty-nine countries, meanwhile, competed in the women’s event, while 60 countries sent in scores for the men’s event.

Campsall said all three shot well, and achieved the following rankings:

• Ty Waterhouse (14 years old) finished 337th out of 433 men’s compound open archers

• Kylie Sharman (17 years old) finished 104th out of 199 women’s compound open archers

• Isaac Bedford (16 years old) finished 86th out of 433 men’s compound open archers

Stage 1 was the first world archery event of the indoor season and Campsall said everyone is proud of the group, who were favourable compared to the top adult archers in the world.



