Photo submitted Williams Lake bowlers Renee O’Hara (centre), 8, and Kara McAlpine, 8, under the tutelage of their coach, Kevin McAlpine (left), bowled to a gold medal in doubles April 7 at the BC Youth Bowling Provincials in Kelowna.

Youth bowlers team up to win gold at provincials

Two Williams Lake youth bowlers can now call themselves provincial champions.

Kara McAlpine and Renee O’Hara, both eight years old, became gold medalists April 7 at Kelowna’s Capri Lanes, winning the bantam youth doubles title.

“I got my highest game ever and bowled a 214,” said Renee. “I was just very excited, and was just crossing my fingers we had won.”

Renee and Kara joined teams from Rainbow Lanes (Port Alberni), Lincoln Lanes (Vernon), Galaxy Bowl (Abbotsford), Falcon Lanes (Kamloops), Maple Ridge and Castle Bowl (Castlegar) at provincials.

The duo bowled four games each, where their combined pins over average was used to calculate final tournament placings.

Kara had scores of 116, 113, 158 and 167, while Renee pitched games of 144, 99, 214 and 145, combining for 448 pins over their average.

“It was really exciting, just all the people there,” Kara said.

The team’s scored put them 179 points ahead of Rainbow Lanes in second and 202 pins ahead of Lincoln Lanes in third.

Kara said having the support of all the fellow bowlers back home in Williams Lake, and her classmates, gave her a big confidence boost heading into provincials.

“I think it was because of my class and my frends at school,” she said. “They were all telling me good luck, and also my family, and extended family who were there cheering us on.”

Kara’s dad and the team’s coach, Kevin McAlpine, said it was an absolute joy wathcing the girls play during the weekend.

“I had the pleasure of coaching a couple provincial champions in Kelowna,” he said. “Kara and Renee rocked Capri Lanes with over 400 pins over their average … Very proud of them both.”

Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes coach Trevor Rachwalski also said it was nice to watch them bowl.

“They did so well. Big smiles all the time, and great job by the girls,” Rachwalski said.

Kara and Renee both said they hope to continue teaming together next season in the bantam division, where they can compete until they reach the age of 11 and the junior division.

