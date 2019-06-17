Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

Cariboo Archers were going through their paces during the weekend in preparation for this weekend’s BC 3D Archery Championships in Williams Lake.

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

“They set three B.C. records and two Canadian records,” said Cariboo Archer and coach Al Campsall.

Kylie Sharman, Ty Waterhouse, Ty Thurow and Joelle Thurow made the trek to Prince George Saturday to shoot in a Canadian 900 round (90 arrows at three different distances) then followed up with a 720 (72 arrows at 50 metres) in Quesnel.

At the Canadian 900 in Prince George, Waterhouse shot 298/300 at 25 metres to set a new B.C. record and Joelle Thurow set a new Canadian record at the same distance with the same score as Ty.

Not to be outdone by his little sister and his friend, Ty Thurow beat the Canadian record — earlier set by world champion target archer Christopher Perkins. Ty beat Perkins’ 55-metre record by one point when he shot 295/300 — also a B.C. record.

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers dominate podium at BC Indoor Target Championships

Day two saw youth shooters in Quesnel for the 720 shoot.

Sixteen-year-old Kylie Sharman, who just began archery in the Junior Olympic Program this year shot very well, Campsall said, and continues to improve each time out.

“While all five of our kids did well it was Ty Waterhouse who stole the show,” Campsall said.

Ty went on to beat the BC Junior Olympian record, which happened to be his own, at the shoot.

Next stop for all four Cariboo youth archers is the BC 3D Championships this coming weekend in Williams Lake.

So far, Campsall said more than 100 archers from throughout B.C. have registered for the BC 3D Championships at the Bond Lake facility on June 22-23.

“We are very excited to offer the Known50 category for the second year,” Campsall said.

“Many non-competitive archers shot it last year and used their own ‘range finders’ (like they would in a hunting situation) and greatly enjoyed the shoot without losing any arrows.

“One of the nifty things about this championships is that you do not have to be a BC Archery Association (BCAA) archer to shoot. We had numerous folks last year that had the time of their lives without being a BCAA member. Many of those have now chosen to join the BCAA. It is a great family outing.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Just Posted

BREAKING: West Fraser announces indefinite closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Enviro Club prepares for Wells Grey Provincial Park adventure

Recently students were out on Williams Lake brushing up on their canoe skills

All fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre either under control, being held, or out as of Monday, June 17

Small fire near Elbow Lake has been put out

Ranch Musings: Rebuilding ranching culture and learning to let go

Weekly column from local rancher David Zirnhelt

Williams Lake principal honoured with Governor General’s Medal

Shirley Giroux graduated from UNBC with her PhD in Health Sciences

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

The hatchery has lost close to 150 fish in the past several months

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Most Read