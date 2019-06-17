Youth archers set Canadian, provincial records prior to lakecity provincials this weekend

Cariboo Archers were going through their paces during the weekend in preparation for this weekend’s BC 3D Archery Championships in Williams Lake.

Four young Cariboo Archers travelled north for some outdoor target competitions.

“They set three B.C. records and two Canadian records,” said Cariboo Archer and coach Al Campsall.

Kylie Sharman, Ty Waterhouse, Ty Thurow and Joelle Thurow made the trek to Prince George Saturday to shoot in a Canadian 900 round (90 arrows at three different distances) then followed up with a 720 (72 arrows at 50 metres) in Quesnel.

At the Canadian 900 in Prince George, Waterhouse shot 298/300 at 25 metres to set a new B.C. record and Joelle Thurow set a new Canadian record at the same distance with the same score as Ty.

Not to be outdone by his little sister and his friend, Ty Thurow beat the Canadian record — earlier set by world champion target archer Christopher Perkins. Ty beat Perkins’ 55-metre record by one point when he shot 295/300 — also a B.C. record.

Day two saw youth shooters in Quesnel for the 720 shoot.

Sixteen-year-old Kylie Sharman, who just began archery in the Junior Olympic Program this year shot very well, Campsall said, and continues to improve each time out.

“While all five of our kids did well it was Ty Waterhouse who stole the show,” Campsall said.

Ty went on to beat the BC Junior Olympian record, which happened to be his own, at the shoot.

Next stop for all four Cariboo youth archers is the BC 3D Championships this coming weekend in Williams Lake.

So far, Campsall said more than 100 archers from throughout B.C. have registered for the BC 3D Championships at the Bond Lake facility on June 22-23.

“We are very excited to offer the Known50 category for the second year,” Campsall said.

“Many non-competitive archers shot it last year and used their own ‘range finders’ (like they would in a hunting situation) and greatly enjoyed the shoot without losing any arrows.

“One of the nifty things about this championships is that you do not have to be a BC Archery Association (BCAA) archer to shoot. We had numerous folks last year that had the time of their lives without being a BCAA member. Many of those have now chosen to join the BCAA. It is a great family outing.”



