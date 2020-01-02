Youth archers BC Winter Games bound for 2020

Ty Thurow, Kylie Sharman and Isaac Bedford will each represent the zone at the Games

Cariboo Archers Ty Thurow (from left), Kylie Sharman and Isaac Bedford will compete in the BC Winter Games in February of 2020 in Fort St. John. (Photo submitted)

Three youth Cariboo archers recently sniped a spot on the Zone 8 Archery Team to compete at the BC Winter Games in February of 2020.

Ty Thurow, Kylie Sharman and Isaac Bedford will each represent the zone at the Games, being held this year in Fort St. John.

Thurow has been “on fire” lately, said his coach, Al Campsall, having shot six perfect 300/300 rounds in the last month.

“To put that in perspective, I have been at this a long time, and have only shot 300 four times in my life and all of them were shot in practice,” Campsall said.

“Ty shot a 300 in competition recently in Prince George — a monumental accomplishment.”

Bedford, meanwhile, shot his first 300 during a practice on Dec. 19.

READ MORE: Cariboo Archers golden at field/target provincials

“Ty has worked with Isaac quite a bit in the last year and the improvement is impressive,” Campsall said.

Sharman’s “star” is also rising, he said, as she handily defeated all girls shooting in the Zone 8 BCWG trials.

“With Ty’s help, she has made great strides in her shooting skills,” Campsall said.

“My expectation is that all three will perform very well in Fort St. John. As their Zone 8 coach, I am very excited and thankful to be working with them.”



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter