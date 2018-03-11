Novice Red’s Lorne Moe rips a shot on goal during Sunday’s Total Ice Ice Youth Spring 4 on 4 Tournament novice division final. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Youth 4 on 4 tourney showcases fun competition in novice, initiation divisions

Total Ice Training Centre hosts annual Youth 4 on 4 Tournament during the weekend

Smiles stretching ear to ear were running rampant throughout the confines of Total Ice Training Centre during the weekend as the facility hosted its annual Youth Spring 4 on 4 Tournament.

Twelve teams — eight novice and four initiation — made up the tournament, totalling 110 players from Williams Lake, Vanderhoof, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel, Kamloops and 100 Mile House.

“It was an unreal weekend,” said Total Ice Training Centre owner and tournament organizer Tyrel Lucas.

Adding to the fun of the event, he said, was having players being required to sign up individually, rather than as part of a team.

Lucas worked dilligently prior to the tournament to create evenly-matched teams and, he said, everything worked out well.

“Every team ended up winning at least one game, which was pretty awesome,” he said. “It was a good way to wrap up the year.”

Winning in the initiation division were the White Cowboys, who defeated Initiation Yellow 7-4 Sunday afternoon.

Following the initiation final, the novice division’s top two teams squared off in a nail biter.

There, it was Blue defeating Red, 11-9, with some intense final minutes of play featuring end-to-end action as Red looked to pull off the come-from-behind victory.

Following both finals, players from the winning teams were presented gold medals, which were proudly worn by participants as they made their way outside the arena.

 

Novice Blue’s Nixon Bahr (from left), Ryder Priore, Kache Passeri, Max Funk, Quentin Corbiere, Logan McDonald, Dally Corbiere, Cameron Corbiere and Jayce Stephen (goalie) celebrate after beating Novice Red in the division championship, 11-9, Sunday afternoon. (Greg Sabatino photo)

White Cowboys Taylor McKay (front from left), Tanner Murray, Rylan Buick, Kellen Flanagan, Owen McMartin, Aidan Ryan (back from left), Edyn McMartin and Terrach Suapa celebrate a win in the initiation division final Sunday afternoon at Total Ice Training Centre. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament
Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

