Young skiers at Mount Timothy Ski Area refuel between runs

Maja Hale, from left, Cody Holub, Eliana Sigurdson and Charlotte Clay are all in the Nancy Greene program for young skiers. The quartet were enjoying some hot dogs after some runs at Mount Timothy Ski Area on Feb. 26. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was hot dogs for refueling between runs at Mount Timothy Ski Area on Feb. 26, 2022.

The Nancy Greene ski school was out with the radar gun on Saturday.

This group of young female skiers were streaking down the hill to see how fast they could go and coach Lisa Young joked: “If these kids were on the road, they would get tickets.”

The young skiers were treated to hot dogs and cookies on their lunch break to keep their energy up.

They were excited to get back out on the hill after their break and despite the cold wind the skiing was fantastic.

