Young players take to ice in Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s U11 home tournament

The Black Shadows took home second place during the U11 home tournament on the weekend. (Photo submitted) WLMHA’s U11 Golden Nights placed third at their recent home tournament. (Photo submitted) WLMHA’s U11 Tusnamis placed fifth at their home tournament. Photo submitted) The Pit Vipers battled to a fourth place win at their home tournament. (Photo submitted) The Pit Vipers battled to a fourth place win at their home tournament. (Photo submitted)

With restrictions on tournaments lifted, Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s U11 recreation division hosted their home tournament Feb. 4 to 6 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Division coordinator Tanis Rosa said volunteers had only eight days to pull off the event.

“It was a lot of work but so worth it for the kids to have a fun and memorable experience,” said Rosa. “I would definitely like to give a huge thank you to everyone who helped out over the weekend. All of the support resulted in a successful and smoothly run tournament.”

Three teams from Prince George and one team from Ashcroft travelled to the lakecity for the friendly competition.

Williams Lake’s Black Shadows took home second place and a silver medal, the Golden Nights placed third winning bronze, the Pit Vipers placed fourth and the Tusnamis placed fifth.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor Hockey