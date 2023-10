The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The annual School District 27 Cross-Country Run attracted elementary-aged athletes from Williams Lake and surrounding area to compete in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was another beautiful fall day as elementary students competed in the annual School District 27 Cross Country Run in Boitanio Park Friday, Oct. 13.

Friends and family gathered to cheer on the students as they ran races through the park.

Longtime volunteer Kelvin Parent guided the young athletes in Grades 3-6 through to the start of the races.

Participating schools included Chilcotin Road, Mountview, Marie Sharpe, Nesika, 150 Mile, Horsefly and Big Lake schools.

Williams Lake