The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting a Yanks Peak Fun Day this Saturday, Marc 16. Here, Aidan Herrling goes for a trail ride in the Moffat Lakes area. (Sam Fait photo)

Yanks Peak Fun Day on this weekend

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile club invites the community out to Yanks Peak

The Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club is hosting the popular Yanks Peak Fun Day this weekend on Saturday, March 16.

Events will include an avalanche hill challenge, ladies/youth sprint, snowmobile sprints and a tune hill challenge. Free hot dogs and chili will be available at the cabin. All participants must have chest protectors, helmets and goggles. Participants are asked to provide a minimum $5 donation with proceeds going to a local charity and to have their yearly or daily trail passes on hand.

Sign up is at 10 a.m. at the Yanks Peak Safety Cabin, events to start at 11 a.m. Contact Rick Seibert for more information at 250-267-3000.

