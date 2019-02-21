Wrestlers pin to win at zone championships

Brother and sister Kalub Scaiano (left) and Tyleen Scaiano both picked up gold medals earlier this month at the Northern Central Wrestling Zone Championships in Prince George.

Three members of the Lake City Falcons wrestling team represented Williams Lake recently at the 2019 Northern Central Wrestling Zone Championships.

Grade 11 grappler Tyleen Scaiano, Grade 8 wrestler Kalub Scaiano and rookie Grade 8 wrestler Shailyn Dyke travelled north to Prince George for the event, hoping to earn berths at provincials.

Tyleen, wrestling in the 54-kilogram division, was dominant in bringing home two gold medals with two techs to defeat her opponent 10-0.

For her efforts, Tyleen received the 2019 outstanding female wrestling of the year for the second year in a row at zones, and qualified for provincials.

Kalub, meanwhile, wrestled in the 41-kilogram division and also brought home gold in his first year at zones, and also qualified for provincials.

Kalub wrestled to two pins, and coaches said he’s been working hard throughout the year which resulted in an undefeated record.

Falcons wrestling team coahces Tyler Scaiano and Ian Pare both said they looked forward to see the brother, sister duo wrestle for gold at provincials.

Shailyn Dyke, in her first year at zones, faced some tough competition, coaches said, but wrestled hard and gave it her all.

The Falcons wrestling season, meanwhile, is in the books as practices concluded last week at the school.

Both coaches said they would like to thank all the team’s wrestlers who came out to wrestle this year.

“We have had a great turnout and look forward to next season.”

For interested wrestlers, stay tuned at Columneetza in November of 2019 for information on the beginning of next year’s wrestling season.



