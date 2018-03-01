Wrestler grappling among B.C.’s best at provincials this week

Williams Lake wrestler Tyleen Scaiano is competing at the BC Wrestling Chapionships this week.

Lake City Falcons wrestler Tyleen Scaiano battled to an impressive outcome in February at the North Central Zones Wrestling Tournament in Prince George. (Photo submitted)

After being awarded the 2018 outstanding female at the North Central Zones Wrestling Tournament in Prince George last month, a lakecity grappler is competing at the BC Provincials this week, March 1-3, in Port Alberni.

Competing in the 51-kilogram weight class, Scaiano qualified after winning two tough matches at zones.

She pinned her opponent in her first match, then outpointed her second-round opponent, 10-0, to come out on top with the gold medal and the 2018 Outstanding Female award accolade.

Scaiano said she’s worked hard throughout the year to earn the zone spot at provincials.

“I just keep pushing myself,” she said. “I think you can do anything you want with a lot of hard work. Perseverance is the key and to not give up and keep going, and you’ll get results.”

Of the sport, Scaiano said she loves the workout and fun, plus meeting other athletes and friends along the way.

Through wrestling, she also had the opportunity to travel to Japan with the Canadian team this past year.

“I’d encourage elementary and high school kids to come out next season in October to come try it,” she said.

Her coach and dad, Tyler Scaiano, said he’s extremely proud of his daughter’s accomplishments.

“She has worked hard and deserved to be noticed,” he said.

He added the Lake City Falcons team is looking forward to watching Scaiano compete at provincials as the season comes to an end.

“The Falcons would like to thank Ian Pare and Bill Gilroy for all their hard work at practice and dedication to coaching the kids,” Tyler said.

