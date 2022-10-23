Work underway as Williams Lake Cross-Country Ski Club prepares for season

A drawing of the proposed log pavilion to replace the aging timing shed at Bull Mountain for Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club races will be built by Mike Wessels of Wessels Custom Logworks. (Photo submitted) Volunteers Rick Nelson, from left, and Ray Hornby work on a chainsaw after doing some tree and snag clearing along the trails at Bull Mountain on Oct. 1, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Junior Racers and Track Attack cross country ski racers can now train on the road and without snow thanks to Kal Tire’s support towards roller skis. (Photo submitted) Dave Skarra has been volunteering to help ensure the donated piston bully is working so it can be used to groom trails this winter at Bull Mountain for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club. (Photo submitted) The new daylodge is well underway at Bull Mountain for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club. (Robin Dawes photo) Volunteers help to peel logs in preparation for their use in building a log pavilion at the Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Area for the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club. (Photo submitted) Robin Dawes of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club stands in the doorway of the new daylodge at Bull Mountain. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is prepping for the season, with some big improvements happening at Bull Mountain.

The new day lodge is underway, after delays due to permitting, and volunteers are working on trail preparation and moving rental equipment for use for the season.

As well, a new outdoor log pavilion is being constructed as an announcing booth thanks to Mike Wessels of Wessels Custom Logworks.

Robin Dawes, club president, said the new pavilion will be a fitting complement to the new lodge.

“We hope to have a wood stove in it to warm the hearts and hands of those of us who love to be outdoors in the winter,” she said.

The group is also going to be welcoming the addition of a new piston bully, which is a larger groomer and will hopefully help reduce the amount of volunteer hours it takes to groom the large trail network. Previously, the group used snowmobiles to pull track setters for the entire network. While these will still be needed to do some of the network, the piston bully should help reduce the hours, as it covers a much wider area than a snowmobile groomer. But the wider track means trail widening is required in places, another chore volunteers are working on at the facility.

The new piston bully machine was donated by 100 Mile House and Dave Skarra has been volunteering his time to bring it up to speed, with over 200 hours in the project so far. Richard Nelson donated the funds to purchase the parts for these repairs.

They also hope to have a building to house it finished by the end of the winter.

The group had a great turnout for some pre-season work bees and the logs for the pavilion were peeled thanks to the hard work of 10 volunteers.

Dawes has been helping run a tractor to mow trails and the AGM was held on Oct. 18.

They have another work bee scheduled for Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to prep the snowshoe trails, so Dawes said they are calling on snowshoers and dog enthusiasts to come out and help.

The group is also looking for anyone interested in helping coach young skiers, with their popular Jackrabbit and Bunny Rabbit and school programs booking up.

Track Attack and Junior Racer skiers were up in Prince George over the weekend for their third and fourth level skill development program training and they’ll have a busy racing season ahead of them.

Registration for the 2022-23 ski season is now open, and skiers can register online from the website for their season passes at: https://www.williamslakecrosscountryskiclub.ca/club/membership-fees/

